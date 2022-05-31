Desert Hot Springs High School valedictorians, lifelong friends honored with street signs

Two lifelong friends are the valedictorians at Desert Hot Springs High School!

DHSHS' co-valedictorians, April Martinez & Daisy Noyotl, were honored Tuesday morning when the city renamed the corner of Pierson and Cholla in their honor.

The renamed street signs were unveiled in front of family and school staff.

"It's something surreal. I didn't think this would happen," said

"It feels cool to know that, um, when we pass by that I'll be seeing my name up there. As long as well as my friends,"

Martinez and Nayotl have been friends since kindergarten and have helped each other academically through the years. They didn't aim to be the highest in their classes, but Martinez said their friendship got them there.

Both girls plan to attend UCLA in the fall semester. They said they'll be rooming together and will continue supporting each other through their college years.

Nayotl will major in chemistry and Martinez will major in biology.