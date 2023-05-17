DHS man wanted in connection with fentanyl death of 17-year-old girl

Authorities are searching for a Desert Hot Springs man wanted for allegedly supplying the fentanyl that led to the death of a 17-year-old girl in 2022.

Michael Garcia, 22, was identified as the suspect in the fentanyl poisoning of a 17-year-old girl in an unincorporated area near Desert Hot Spring in August 2022, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday night.

"Over the next several months, the investigation was relentlessly worked and a suspect, Michael Garcia (22) from Desert Hot Springs, was identified as being the suspect responsible for furnishing the Fentanyl that killed the juvenile," reads an RSO news release.

RSO officials said the investigation was presented to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and charges have been filed against Garcia, however, law enforcement has been unable to locate him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Garcia. Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951-776-1099.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing. Additional suspects have been identified and further arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Master Investigator Jim Peters at 951-955 1700.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens of the dangers of illicit narcotics, many of which may contain Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and can cause death or serious bodily harm.

According to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, about 500 people died from fentanyl poisoning in Riverside County in 2022.

I-Team investigator Karen Devine recently investigated local efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis in the Coachella Valley. Hear from Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin and State Assemblymember Greg Wallis, as well as a parent who lost their child, in her special report, "Fatal Flaw."