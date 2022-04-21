Grupo Firme to receive the key to the city of Coachella on Friday

Renowned Regional Mexican group Grupo Firme will be honored with the key to the city of Coachella on Friday.

The band is fresh from performing Weekend 1 of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez and the city council will present the band with the key to the city just hours before they take the main stage at the festival once again.

The ceremony will take place Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Coachella Library on 6th Street. The community is invited to attend.

Grupo Firme was formed in Tijuana back in 2014, and made their debut in 2017 with an album titled "Pasado, Presente, Futuro." They secured collaborations with Los Buitres de Culiacán Sinaloa and Maluma, and has a future collaboration planned with Camilo.

The group managed to make their way from the underground music scene all the way up to the Billboard charts and have been recipients of multiple prestigious industry awards, including Premios Juventud, Premio Lo Nuestro and even a Latin Grammy in 2021.

“The story behind Grupo Firme aligns so closely with our community. They come from very humble origins, but through hard work and determination have been able to soar to incredible levels of success, which resonates with many of our residents,” said Mayor Steven Hernandez. “These individuals are an inspiration and a testament to the product of hard, honest work.”

Friday's presentation will conclude with a brief question and answer session with Grupo Firme and Mayor Hernandez.

This isn't the first time a band playing at Coachella Fest has been honored by the city. In 2019, Coachella presented the key to the city to Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.