Diplo headlines Splash House Weekend 1 line-up

The line-up for the first weekend of Splash House is out!

Splash House has established itself as a perennial favorite in the summer festival calendar, fusing forward-thinking electronic music, poolside partying, and resort amenities with the desert landscapes of Palm Springs.

Diplo, one of dance music’s most electrifying figures, will headline weekend 1.

Joining him on the line-up include a DJ set from in demandCompton act and versatile beatsmith Channel Tres, and house hitters Dombresky and Noizu teaming up for a back-to-back set. Top billing continues with a DJ set from Sydney’s triple platinum tastemaker Hayden James, a b2b set from melodic dance producers Manila Killa and Chet Porter, electronica star Fort Romeau and groove-heavy house duo Walker & Royce.

All shades of house music in addition to crossover electronic live acts will be present throughout the weekend, including a mix of household names and emergent favorites. This includes the future-funk productions of Yung Bae, the infectious sounds of Dutch brother-sister duo Shermanology, a live set from emotive indie electronic singer and producer Shallou, bass-heavy house star Hannah Wants, and bonafide Chicago legend Gene Farris. The next generation will come proper to Splash House as well, repped by rising Australian record producer Kito, melodic house and downtempo producer Jerro, and singer-songwriter and producer Pauline Herr among many others.

At night, attendees can experience After Hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum while enjoying an open-air dance floor and witnessing artists perform alongside historic airplanes, all backdropped by the San Jacinto Mountains. This location has become a staple of the Splash House experience, while also hosting the debut of Desert Air last December. UK hitmaker Duke Dumont and progressive house favorite Yotto have been announced as the headliners, set to carry the day party into the after party at the air museum.

Attendees will again be spread across three resort venues, the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels, which each have their own distinct feel transporting fans to multiple eras of Palm Springs aesthetic history all within the festival footprint.





















It remains Splash House’s style-forward and fun-loving community that makes the event what it is. A hideaway from the urban sprawl of Los Angeles, Splash House fosters an environment fit for music fans, fashionistas, travelers, and those seeking a different kind of festival.

All currently available pass types and hotel package options can be viewed at splashhouse.com. GA passes for the June edition start at $189. Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.



Splash House June 10-12 Lineup:

Diplo

Channel Tres (DJ Set)

Dombresky b2b Noizu

Hayden James (DJ Set)

Walker & Royce

Yung Bae

Manila Killa b2b Chet Porter

AmyElle

Curt Reynolds

Fort Romeau

Gene Farris

Hannah Wants

J. Worra

Jerro

Kaivon

Kito

Kyle Walker

LASZEWO

Major League DJz

Maximo

Maxinne

Monki

Pauline Herr

Roosevelt (DJ Set)

Sahar Habibi

Shallou (Live)

Secondcity

Shermanology

Tom & Collins

Young Franco

AFTER HOURS AT THE AIR MUSEUM

Duke Dumont

Yotto