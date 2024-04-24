Indio fines Coachella fest $28K after Lana Del Rey set ends 13 minutes late

The city of Indio issued a fine of $28,000 to Goldenvoice after Lana Del Rey's headlining set broke curfew rules.

City spokesperson Jessica Mediano told News Channel 3 that Lana went 13 minutes over during her performance on Friday.

Mediano confirmed that there were no other fines over the two weekends of Coachella.

In 2023, Goldenvoice was fined $117,000 for curfew violations for weekend one of Coachella. All three headliners, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Calvin Harris went over their performance times.

Frank Ocean went over his curfew by an estimated 25 minutes after starting his set about an hour late.

Under a contract agreement between Goldenvoice and the City of Indio reached in 2013, going five minutes past curfew leads to a fine of $20,000, with additional fines of $1,000 for every minute afterward.

The curfews for Friday and Saturday are set for 1 a.m. while the curfew for Sunday is set for midnight.