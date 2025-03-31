Skip to Content
Festival Season

Set times released for 2025 Stagecoach country music festival

KESQ
By
Published 6:34 PM

It's almost festival season in the Coachella Valley! On Monday, the Stagecoach Country Music Festival released set times.

Stagecoach will be headlined by Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs. The festival will also feature some non-country performers, like Lana Del Rey, T-Pain, Creed, the Backstreet Boys, Paris Hilton, Nelly, and Sammy Hagar.

Indio native and American Idol winner Abi Carter will be one of the first performers Friday, kicking off her set at the T-Mobile Mane Stage at 1:10 p.m.

For more information, visit Stagecoach.com

Article Topic Follows: Festival Season

Jesus Reyes

