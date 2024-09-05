Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, & Luke Combs to headline 2025 Stagecoach Festival

The lineup for the 2025 Stagecoach country music festival was released on Thursday, featuring Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs as headliners.

Byran will headline the event's first night on Friday, April 25. Others on the bill that night include Brothers Osborne, Lana Del Rey, Carly Pearce, Whiskey Myers, Sierra Ferrell, and Indio Native/American Idol winner Abi Carter.

Jelly Roll will top the lineup on Saturday, April 26, which will also feature performances from Sturgill Simpson, Nelly, Ashley McBryde, Shaboozey, Koe Wetzel and others.

Luke Combs will cap things off on Sunday, April 27, headlining a bill that also includes Midland, Sammy Hagar, Flatland Cavalry, Scotty McCreery, Goo Goo Dolls and Tracy Lawrence.

Other performers include T-Pain, Creed, and the Backstreet Boys.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 13. Details are available at stagecoachfestival.com.