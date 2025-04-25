Desert Winds Take Center Stage This Stagecoach Weekend

Windy Weekend Ahead for the Coachella Valley

Happy Stagecoach and Desert Rodeo Weekend! We've been talking about winds all week and winds remain the main topic of discussion into the weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team is issuing a First Alert Weather Alert for gusty winds, reduced visibility and poor air quality through 11:59pm Saturday.

This afternoon winds have ramped up across the valley, especially through our mountain passes. We've already seen peak gusts between 50-60 mph so far today. Air Quality will continue to be something we continue with poor conditions expected into the evening.

Expect these strong southwest to west winds to continue across our mountains and desert through Saturday night.

Like the last few days, gusts will continue to peak during the afternoons and evenings, 45-55 mph — up to 60 mph in along desert slopes and below the passes--our more wind-prone areas. Obviously a lot of travelers are coming into town this weekend. If you're driving across the San Gorgonio Pass watch for gusty conditions, especially if you're driving high-profile vehicles and RVs. We could see some reduced visibility due to blowing dust.

Cooler Weekend, Then a Warming Trend

Sunday and Monday will stay on the cooler side as a weak trough lingers over the region. Highs on Sunday will be about 10 degrees below normal for inland areas, moderating a tad Monday with temperatures a little warmer, but still 3-5 degrees below normal.

By Tuesday, a ridge builds in from the west, bringing warmer temperatures — even slightly above normal. Another weak system could swing through midweek, keeping temps moderate before a second ridge brings a little bit of warming again late next week.