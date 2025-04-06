Framework in the Desert returns to the east valley this year

Weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, better known as "Coachella", begins this upcoming weekend in Indio. The festival often brings more than 100,000 people to the valley for the first weekend alone. But the fun in the east valley doesn't stop after the main headliners finish their shows. Framework in the Desert, a premier Coachella afterparty open to the public, returns for its fourth year. The afterparty will return to Atlantic Aviation at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport down in Thermal beginning on Friday, April 11th.

This year will feature a number of electronic music artists such as Deadmau5, Mau P, and Alesso. There will also be a number of special guests throughout the weekend. This year will also feature the Long Feng Art Car as the stage for Framework in the Desert 2025. This will mark the structure's first appearance outside of the Burning Man music festival.

The afterparty, presented by Wynn Nightlife, will begin at 10:00 PM each night during weekend one of Coachella. Framework will also curate the Yuma stage at Coachella this year.

"Framework is back at the Atlantic Aviation hangar in Thermal, CA, bringing our staple production and musical artists to the desert... In 2025, expect a fresh lineup of global talent and forward-thinking artists, all set in an atmosphere for those craving something beyond the main stage. This year, we’re adding exciting new elements while keeping the unique vibe that’s made this event a fan favorite." - Kobi Danan, Framework co-founder.

For tickets and more information, check out their website here: https://thisisframework.com/