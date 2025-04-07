Indio, Goldenvoice announce the return of ‘CHELLA’ on April 16

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - "CHELLA," a free community music event in downtown Indio in partnership with Goldenvoice will make its return on April 16.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Center Stage (82881 Miles Avenue).

This year's CHELLA lineup includes El Malilla, Bolo, Gasolina Party featuring DXSKO, J. Patron, Lizz, Castles, and Bass Moves.

El Malilla, cited by the Rolling Stones as one of the biggest stars in the new genre "Reggaeton mexa," will also take the stage at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He'll be closing out the Sonora Stage at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

“Chella is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of community, music, and the vibrant spirit of Indio, the city of festivals,” said Mayor Glenn Miller. “We’re proud to once again partner with Goldenvoice to bring this exciting, inclusive and free event to our residents and visitors in Downtown Indio.”

Beyond the music, guests can enjoy a variety of local food trucks, and those 21 years and over can relax at Indio Taphouse, the official beer garden of the event—making it the perfect night out for all. Don’t miss out on the excitement and celebration—join us in Downtown Indio for an unforgettable night.