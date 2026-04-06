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Festival Season

Coachella releases set times for Weekend 1, Jack White added to lineup

Fred von Lohmann / CC0 1.0
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Updated
today at 8:36 PM
Published 8:33 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - It's officially Coachella week. Set times for the festival were released on Monday with the surprise addition of Jack White.

White, fresh off his recent performance on Saturday Night Live, will perform at the Mojave stage from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

In recent years, the festival has dropped some big surprise names early in the Mojave; last year Ed Sheeran and Weezer performed in the same slot.

Organizers also unveiled a special Radiohead exhibit/film screening.

"Made from thousands of fragments created by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood during the recording of Kid A and Amnesiac: sketches, paintings, collages, audio recordings, and handwritten notes," reads the Coachella website on the installation.

The festival will be headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Karol G, runs from April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any continuing coverage on the festival.

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