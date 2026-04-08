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Festival Season

Maruchan hosts special pop-up at Cabazon outlets

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:41 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Maruchan is getting in on the festival spirit, hosting a Japanese convenience store pop-up in the Cabazon outlets.

The pop up, located at 48750 Seminole Drive, will feature free ramen samples, limited-edition merch, DIY ramen bar fun, and exclusive menu items all through festival season.

The pop will be open April 9–13 and April 16–20 from 10AM to 9PM Thursdays through Saturdays and 10AM–8PM on Sundays.

Article Topic Follows: Festival Season

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