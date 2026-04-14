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Festival Season

Coachella Weekend 1: Arrests up slightly, but drug possession busts see big jump

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:22 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Indio Police Department shared its data on arrests during Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The total number of arrests was up just slightly from 2025, going from 95 to 97. However, police arrested more festivalgoers for drug possession than in previous years.

This year, there were 59 arrests for drug possession, up by more than 30 in 2025.

2026 did see a big drop in handicap parking citations, going from 82 in 2025 to 32 this year.

"Overall, the event was well attended, and most festivalgoers complied with laws and safety guidelines. The Indio Police Department appreciates the cooperation of the community, visitors, and partner agencies in contributing to a safe and successful first weekend of the festival," reads a news release by Indio police.

WEEKEND 1 ARREST DATA (2022-2025)

WKND 120262025202420232022
Total Arrests979581102112
Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication322288585
False Identification142218315
Possession of Drug Crimes59292883
Property Crimes11329
Other202144-
Data courtesy of Indio Police Dept.

We'll see if the trends continue during Weekend 2. Last year's Weekend saw a big jump with 128 arrests.

WEEKEND 2 ARREST DATA (2022-2025)

WKND 22025202420232022
Total Arrests12811280133
Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication22454106
False Identification37261517
Possession of Drug Crimes534155
Property Crimes0615
Other36155-
Data courtesy of Indio Police Dept.

Article Topic Follows: Festival Season

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