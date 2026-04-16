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Festival Season

Post Malone & Bud Light unveil pop up outside festival grounds during Stagecoach

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Published 2:21 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Post Malone is bringing a pop-up experience to the Stagecoach Country Music Festival next week.

Malone and Bud Light are partnering up to reveal limited-time mini beer cans called Posty Co. Minis.

They also revealed a video called "The Smallest Bar in the West."

Fans can experience it at Bud Light's activation space inside Stagecoach in the festival grounds.

Fans are gonna have a chance as well to win new merch there.

It's all ahead of Malone's headline show Sunday. Bud Light and Posty Co. Minis is just the latest notch in the partnership between the two.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of festival season.

Article Topic Follows: Festival Season

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