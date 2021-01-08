Coachella Valley first responders benefit from surplus vaccine doses at JFK Hospital

Health

The effort to vaccinate Coachella Valley's frontline medical workers continues Friday. JFK Memorial Hospital officials say they had extra doses available as they finished up the first round of inoculations for hospital staff.

They opened up a room in their Indio facility to vaccinate first responders from the area.

Hospital officials say they hope to vaccinate about 150 people Friday.

First responders who would like an appointment today for the vaccine can call 760-347- 6191.

When can I get vaccinated?

Here are the vaccine allocation guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Click here to find out your place in line.

Phase 1A

About 3 million people

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

See CDPH Allocation Guidelines for Phase 1a.

Phase 1B

1B Tier One:

Individuals 75 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture

1B Tier Two:

Individuals 65 -74 years of age

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing

Congregate settings with outbreak risk: incarcerated and homeless

Phase 1C

Individuals 50 -64 years of age

People 16-64 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: water and wastewater; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous materials; communications and IT; financial services; government operations / community-based essential functions

For more information visit: https://www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

