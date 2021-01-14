High demand for limited appointments as Riverside County coronavirus vaccination clinics expand eligibility

Health

People lined up in Beaumont as people tried to get their first vaccine against coronavirus Thursday morning.

The Beaumont clinic is the first in a new series of public health clinics in Riverside County since the expansion of eligibility to include more people than ever before.

Watch a live report from the Beaumont clinic with up to the minute information on vaccinations on News Channel 3 at Noon.

Just a couple of hours after the clinics were posted online, the appointments filled up. As of Wednesday night, there are no appointments available.

County of Riverside health officials tell News Channel 3 they are working to establish additional vaccination clinic dates and will announce them soon.

MORE: Seniors and more essential workers can start getting vaccinated today, here’s how to make an appointment

Residents in tier 1 of Phase 1B will also be allowed to get vaccinated: people aged 65 and over and select essential workers, such as those in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture.

Vaccines are available for the following individuals who live or work in Riverside County:

Acute Care

Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (medically vulnerable individuals)

First Responders (paramedic/EMTs)

Correctional Hospitals

Behavior Health (psychiatric)

Dialysis Centers (staff)

Pharmacist & Pharmacy Staff

Intermediate Care Facilities

Education

Law Enforcement

Home Health and IHSS

Public Health (field)/DPSS

Community Health Workers

Primary Care & Community Clinics

Urgent Cares (stand-alone)

Specialty Clinics

Laboratory Workers

Dental/Oral Health Clinics

Mortuary Services Industries

Food and Agriculture

Emergency Services

Inoculation is free, but people will be asked to provide medical insurance information, although insurance is not required. People planning to get vaccinated must register in advance and bring the required paperwork to prove their eligibility.

The following clinics will open up on Thursday, and will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, with the exception of Martin Luther King Day on Monday:

-- Corona High School, 1150 W. 10th St.;

-- Heritage High School, 26001 Briggs Road, Menifee; and

-- San Gorgonio Middle School, 1591 Cherry Ave., Beaumont;

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore will be the site of a one-day drive-up vaccination clinic reserved for people aged 65 and older. The stadium is located at 500 Diamond Drive.

On Sunday, a one-day drive-up vaccine clinic will be held in Indio at the Riverside County Fairgrounds, 46350 Arabia St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., although all online appointments are full as of Thursday morning.

The clinics will be open to all permitted tiers. There are also other community partners offering vaccinations right now, including pharmacies inside Ralphs, Vons and Pavilions.

You can view who is eligible for a vaccine right now and all available vaccination locations by visiting www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Seniors who need additional help making an appointment can call the Riverside County Office of Aging for assistance: (800) 510-2020.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play for breaking news alerts with the latest local coronavirus news, including vaccine updates, news reopenings and closings, new case data, live news conferences, and more.

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call 833.422.4255 or visit https://covid19.ca.gov/vaccines. You may also email: rivco.vaccines@ruhealth.org.

You can also watch a special edition of News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. in which top local health experts answer your coronavirus vaccine questions.

Watch the special Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2 and Fox 11.