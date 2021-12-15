Newsweek names El Mirador Surgery Center as a top 10 best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in California

Newsweek ranked the best Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) in America for 2022 and we've got some valley representation in this list.

ASCs are facilities where patients can have specific surgical procedures that usually don’t require hospitalizations – which means they are normally home the same day as the surgery. Newsweek partnered with respected global research firm Statista to make their list, which spotlighted 470 facilities in the 25 states with the most ambulatory surgery centers.

Desert Care Network's El Mirador Surgery Center, located on the campus of Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, was ranked as the #10 in California.

El Mirador Surgery Center is open Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM. The center offers the following procedures including Cardiology, Cosmetic, Gastroenterology / GI, General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Otolaryngology, Pain Management, Podiatry, Urology.

For more information visit https://www.elmiradorsurgerycenter.com/