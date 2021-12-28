General Air Conditioning & Plumbing donates gifts to local families

The General Air Conditioning & Plumbing helped make some local families' holidays a little better.

The General donated gifts to nearly two dozen Coachella Valley families who took part in our "Dear Santa" contest. Local families were encouraged to write a letter to Santa Claus and send them to KESQ.

Each family was carefully selected based on need and was personally contacted by KESQ. Gifts were wrapped by Santa’s elves over the course of several weeks and distributed to families between December 1st and the 24th.

Over $3,000 worth of gifts were handed out.

Some of the presents provided were: