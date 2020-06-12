CEO of assisted care facility in Rancho Mirage discusses their coronavirus outbreak

I-Team

We learned on Friday that nearly half of the combined staff and residents at Vista Cove at Rancho Mirage, an assisted care community, have tested positive for coronavirus. That a total of 15 employees and 27 residents.

News Channel 3's Karen Devine takes an in-depth look at the facility in an I-team exclusive.

Karen Devine heard from staffers concerned about their own health and safety. She reached out to the CEO of Vista Cove at Rancho Mirage, Floyd Rhoades, who agreed to discuss the challenges they're facing and how they're getting extra help.