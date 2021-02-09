I-Team: Future of the Date Festival

I-Team

In a normal year, the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival would be opening Friday.

It was set to be the 75th anniversary of the fair and the Indio Fairgrounds has served as its home for decades. It's a big celebration that will have to wait until next year due to the pandemic.

But the future of the festival in Indio could be in jeopardy after County Supervisors raised questions about funding.

"I've kind of reached my limit on continuing to fund the date festival at such dramatic losses every year," a Supervisor said during a Nov. 17 meeting.

The county is posting virtual content to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Date Festival. You can check that out at DateFest.org