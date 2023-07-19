I-Team: Fentanyl Flashpoint

Skip to Content
Our extensive coverage on the fentanyl crisis continues with some explosive new information from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

So far this year, there have been more fentanyl-related deaths in the Coachella Valley than in any other part of the county. 

News Channel 3's Karen Devine speaks with those on the front line of the fentanyl fight.

“Tell me what you’re seeing,” Karen asked Riverside County Sheriff's Investigator Danny Hollingsworth, a member of the agency's Overdose Death Investigations Narcotics Unit

Investigator Hollingsworth responded, “Frankly a lot of people dying, a lot of people dying from Fentanyl”

In May, Karen Devine investigated local efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis in the Coachella Valley. Hear from Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin and State Assemblymember Greg Wallis, as well as a parent who lost their child, in her special report, "Fatal Flaw."

