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I-Team

Section 14: Healing or Hurting?

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Updated
today at 8:51 PM
Published 8:48 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - It was supposed to write the wrongs of the past, but some say they were left out.

"Here 60 years later, this is all we get. This is all we're worth."

Section 14 settlement payments are leaving some up in arms. Now News Channel 3 is getting answers.

"Can you tell me how many people receive distributions?" John White asked.

Holding those responsible accountable, and what's next?

An I-Team special report, Section 14: Healing or Hurting? Wednesday at 6 p.m. only on News Channel 3.

Previous Section 14 Reports:

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John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

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