Skip to Content
I-Team

I-Team Investigation: Signature Scam

By
New
Published 3:29 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - It's led to heartache and the possible loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"It was panic. Oh my God, what have I done?"

Could this be the newest scam targeting homeowners in Riverside County?

"That raises a red flag for me."

News Channel 3 is getting answers, speaking with experts on fraud, extortion, and scams, and what you need to know to avoid it. Watch "Signature Scam," an I-Team investigation, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Article Topic Follows: I-Team

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 29th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.