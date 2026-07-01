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I-Team

I-Team: One family’s story about the ‘Pace of Justice’ in Riverside County

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Published 8:02 PM

Riverside County continues to face a shortage of judges and the search is on for temporary judges to help with the issue.

News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator dives into the problem and also shares the heartbreaking story of a local victim family that says they're 14-year fight for justice came-up short.

See "Pace of Justice" Thursday at 6:00 on News Channel 3.

And, attorneys interested in learning more about the volunteer temporary judge program may visit https://www.riverside.courts.ca.gov/general-information/attorneys-litigants and navigate to Temporary Judge Information for more information.

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John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

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