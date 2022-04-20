Shortage of rideshare drivers & high prices causing headaches during festival season

The Coachella Valley is the place to be in festival season, with tens of thousands of people coming here just for Coachella and Stagecoach alone. It can spike demand for everything from vacation rentals to hotels to rideshares.

And people are paying the price literally and figuratively.

A short ride within the city of Palm Springs at 3:16 p.m. on Saturday during weekend one of Coachella was $119.

"Sometimes til 3 in the morning waiting for an UBER, I've often had to take people home myself to Palm Springs or to the hotels," said Kevin Henry, co-owner of the Nest in Indian Wells.

