In-Depth: Monkeypox stigma

A growing monkeypox outbreak in Riverside County is raising new concerns about the stigma it may create with the illness hitting mostly gay men. It has some people recalling the beginning of the early days of the fight against HIV and AIDS.

News Channel 3 anchor John White is going in-depth, talking with 2 men who see some similarities and some important differences between then and now. 

"The parallels right now the early days of AIDS are pretty striking," said Hank Plante, a former anchor and reporter who covered the beginning of the AIDS crisis in San Francisco.

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

