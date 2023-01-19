Skip to Content
today at 5:00 PM
Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities

Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years.

Tonight in Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley.

“All those leases are coming to the end of the 99 years, you know back when they did it, they probably thought we’ll never be here, but now we’re here. And, so that’s where the issue comes in, these leases are starting to expire.”

- Jim Franklin
Government Affairs Director for the Greater Palm Springs Realtors

Karen Devine

