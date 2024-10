Rising number of Generation X turning to therapy. Overcoming the stigma surrounding mental health treatment.

"They have a little more comfortability coming in"

October is Mental Health Awareness Month. News Channel 3 morning anchor Angela Chens is unraveling the reasons behind why more Gen X and Baby Boomers are opening themselves up to therapy.

Watch the special report, Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.