Hive Alert – Thursday at 6:00 PM on News Channel 3

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - In the heart of California’s farmland, an unseen crisis is unfolding—one that could have devastating consequences for agriculture and food production. Commercial bee populations are dwindling at an alarming rate, and without these vital pollinators, an entire industry hangs in the balance.

As spring unfolds, almond orchards across California’s Central Valley burst into bloom, relying on commercial honeybees for pollination. But this year, beekeepers like Dan Luong—known as "Bee Man Dan"— are struggling to meet demand.

"Right now, most of the bees are getting ready for Bakersfield, for almond pollination. That's the whole jam for most commercial beekeepers—they’re hunting down pollination contracts," Escondido explains.

