Two 15-year-olds arrested for alleged armed robbery in Coachella

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested today on suspicion of possessing guns and stolen property from an armed robbery incident a week prior.

The names of the juveniles were withheld due to their age. They were both documented criminal street gang members, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities searched a residence in the 53-500 block of Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella on Tuesday morning, where they allegedly found stolen property and two non-serialized handguns.

The property was from an armed robbery that occurred June 14 in the 53-000 block of Calle Camacho in Coachella, the department said. Officers suspect the juveniles used the handguns in the incident.

One of the juveniles was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possessing a non-serialized firearm, methamphetamine, narcotics while armed, ammunition, and a firearm with a threaded barrel.

The other juvenile was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, and a felony warrant for burglary.