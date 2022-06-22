15-year-old Indio teen arrested after handguns found during a search warrant

A 15-year-old boy is behind bars after authorities found multiple handguns during a search warrant in Indio.

The weapons-related search warrant took place Tuesday evening on Beverly Court in Indio. It was led by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force with assistance from the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team, the Palm Desert Business District Team, and Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"During the service of the search warrant Gang Task Force Officers located a loaded .40 caliber semi-auto handgun and a 9mm semi-auto handgun. Both firearms were determined to be illegally possessed," reads a Sheriff's Dept. news release.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being a gang member in possession of an unregistered firearm, a minor in possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of an unregistered firearm.

He was booked into Juvenile Hall in Indio.