11-year-old hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Indio

Police are looking for a driver accused of striking an 11-year-old pedestrian and then fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon in Indio.

Police said the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Ave 46 and Clinton Street. The 11-year-old boy was hit while walking in a crosswalk.

Police added that the boy was taken to the hospital for observation and sustained minor cuts and bruises.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white two-door Sedan with polished chrome rims.

Officers are asking the public, that if they witnessed anything about this collision, to call Indio Police at (760) 391-4057.

