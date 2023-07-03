Babysitter arrested after death of toddler in Beaumont, police believe there may be more victims

A babysitter was arrested and charged with murder after the death of a one-year-old toddler in Beaumont.

Heather Greenman, 37, of Riverside was arrested by Beaumont police on Thursday. Police said Greenman was babysitting a toddler that died as a result of a head injury on April 26, 2023.

Police said Greenman reported the child had fallen while running and was transported to an area hospital for swelling of the head and bleeding on the brain.

An extensive investigation led officers to discover a second victim in Beaumont. Police said a two-year-old child suffered from several serious injuries while in Greenman’s care but was not hospitalized. The case was not reported prior to the first incident.

Greenman was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on charges of child abuse and abuse resulting in death. She is being held on $1 million bail. She was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Beaumont Police Department Detective Sergeant at 951-769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

