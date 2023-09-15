Police: Student with a loaded gun arrested at Banning High School
A student was found with a loaded gun in Banning High School Friday morning, police announced.
At 11:37 a.m., police responded to a report of a student possibly armed with a gun at the school.
According to the Banning Police Dept., the School Resource Officer contacted the student, along with school campus security. Authorities conducted a search of the student and their property. During the search, a loaded handgun was located.
The student was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Juvenile Hall on four felony charges.
A kids with guns protocol was conducted at the home of the student. Police said no additional weapons or contraband were found.