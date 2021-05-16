Video: Rescue of 4-year-old snake bite victim in Palm Springs

Local News

An unexpected encounter with a snake sent a 4-year-old child to the hospital Saturday. The child is recovering after he was bitten during an excursion on a hiking trail in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue Team got the call just after noon and rushed in to help.

A California Highway Patrol Helicopter helped rescue the little hiker so emergency crews could bring the child to the hospital. The child is expected to be okay.



An officer from the Search and Rescue team says this is the reason they train: to be ready to help anyone in need -- no matter how small.