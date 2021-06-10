Alaska Airlines to launch seasonal route from Palm Springs to Austin, Texas

Local News

Alaska Airlines announced today it will launch a seasonal nonstop service from Palm Springs to Austin, Texas, beginning in the fall. The new route kicks off Nov. 19 and will operate five days a week through April 18, 2022. The airline will fly its 76-seat Embraer 175 back and forth from Austin to Palm Springs International Airport once a day.

"Thanks to world-famous film and music festivals and a common love of arts and culture, this is truly a match made in Heaven, and we thank Alaska Airlines for recognizing the connection,'' Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege

said.

“Since March, our bookings for leisure travel have exceeded what they were before the pandemic. For many of our guests, there’s an increased confidence that comes after being vaccinated. They were cooped up for well over a year – now they’re ready to relax, enjoy and explore,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. “With these new routes, we can whisk them away to destinations that have a warm sparkle in the wintertime."

Alaska Airlines is one of a handful of carriers to begin service to Palm Springs International Airport in recent months.

The new service routes --- from Southwest Airlines and Boutique Air -- are contributing to the rebound in air travel at the city-owned airport that was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Facebook post from the Palm Springs International Airport Thursday boasted "FOUR NEW ROUTES!!! New Non-Stop service from Palm Springs to Sacramento, Chicago Midway, Dallas Love, and Portland on Southwest Airlines!!!"

In April, the airport saw its best passenger travel numbers since the pandemic began, and officials said that trend is set to continue. Alaska Airlines, meanwhile, previously announced new routes from Palm Springs to San Jose; Reno, Nevada; and Boise, Idaho, which were set to begin service last December but postponed due to the pandemic. The airline successfully launched its service to Reno but quickly suspended it. The status of those routes was unclear.

https://youtu.be/qvDIozIV2d8

MORE: Palm Springs International Airport reports sizable uptick in air travel