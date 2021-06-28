Kraken announce Charlotte Checkers as temporary AHL franchise while Coachella Valley arena is under construction

Local News

The Seattle Kraken will use the Charlotte Checkers as their American Hockey League affiliate for the first season of the newest NHL franchise.

In partnership with the Florida Panthers, we’re excited to announce the Charlotte Checkers as our AHL affiliate, until we open our doors in Palm Desert.



Learn more → https://t.co/HnQtLlNbsa pic.twitter.com/KDx5FxPnNN — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 28, 2021

The Kraken reached an agreement with the Florida Panthers to share Charlotte as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season.

Seattle has been awarded an AHL franchise here in our valley, but delays in arena construction have pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new arena was held earlier this month. The arena is expected to be ready for next season, starting in the Fall in 2022.