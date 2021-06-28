Skip to Content
Kraken announce Charlotte Checkers as temporary AHL franchise while Coachella Valley arena is under construction

The Seattle Kraken will use the Charlotte Checkers as their American Hockey League affiliate for the first season of the newest NHL franchise.

The Kraken reached an agreement with the Florida Panthers to share Charlotte as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season.

Seattle has been awarded an AHL franchise here in our valley, but delays in arena construction have pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new arena was held earlier this month. The arena is expected to be ready for next season, starting in the Fall in 2022.

