Fire crews respond to house fire in Indio

Local News

Fire crews battled a house fire in Indio Saturday night.

The fire started just before 7:00 at a home on Linda Flora street near Jackson street and Date Avenue.

At one point, thick black smoke billowed from the home.

Cal Fire says the home was engulfed in flames and the fire threatened a nearby residence.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Jackson Street, Date Avenue and Linda Flora Street in indio were closed as crews worked to contain the flames.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.