New mural at Jackson Elementary aimed at inspiring young leaders

Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Indio has a new mural, called "Career Shadows."

The art honors prominent leaders in American history.

Students can see images of John F. Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Cesar Chavez, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as the historical figures interact with children. The mural was dedicated on Friday morning.

School Principal Jose Montano said he wants local students to realize all kids have the ability to become leaders. "We really wanted to put something together that would welcome our students as they come into the school every morning. Before it was literally a blank canvas and we wanted to get something students could look up to. We wanted to get some leaders that they were able to see in history that would be able to be represented in one way or another."