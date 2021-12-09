Is a furry friend the right choice for a holiday gift?

With the holidays here often times people like to give the gift of a pet. However, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter (PSAS) is advising people to think twice before doing so.

Right now PSAS is filled with furry friends waiting for a new home, and it hopes it can get these animals places somewhere during the holidays.

A pet as a gift can be a great surprise, but Claire Grant, a volunteer coordinator at the shelter said you need to make sure it's the right choice for the person you're giving the gift to.

Right now PSAS has adoption counselors that help match a person with the right pet.

“Just because you see a dog and think that’s the cutest dog in the world I want it. It doesn’t necessarily mean its a dog that suits your needs," explained Grant. "So we try to match people up with a dog that they like that they love that they see oh yeah that dog totally works for me. It fits my personality. It fits my lifestyle.”

An alternative to physically giving the gift of a pet can be with a gift certificate that PSAS offers. This gift certificate doesn't expire and could be used towards adoption fees.

If you still decide to adopt or buy and the owner isn't giving the pet a loving home as expected, return them to the shelter.