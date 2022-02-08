California to end mask mandate, could there be changes to masks in schools?

California announced Monday it will end its indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people after Feb. 15, however, masks are still required for kids in school state officials said. But could the mask mandate within California schools change in the near future?

Currently, California requires all K-12 students and staff to wear masks indoors, but the school mandates in other states have started to loosen.

Four other states announced Monday to set plans in place to lift their statewide mask mandate for schools. The states include Oregon, Delaware, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

California state officials said on Monday they are "continuing to work with education, public health and community leaders to update masking requirements at schools to adapt to changing conditions and ensure the safety of kids, teachers, and staff."

State health officials also said, "Additional adjustments to the state's policies will be shared in the coming week."

News Channel 3 has reached out to all three school districts in the valley about their mask policies. CVUSD, PSUSD, and DSUSD said they will continue to follow the state and county mask guidelines.

Watch at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from Riverside County's Deputy Public Health Officer about what the future of masks in local schools could be.