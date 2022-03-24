Nadia Popova, who was born and raised in Urkraine, finds comfort through dance

Nadia Popova, now a Palm Desert resident, was born and raised in Ukraine.

She's lived in the Coachella Valley for 9 years and takes private lessons with The Nickerson-Rossi Dance Company in Palm Springs.

Her mother and brother still live in the city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine and have no way of leaving. They've told her bombings have been non-stop.

Popova said she feels like there isn't much she can do to help from half a world away. So, she uses dance as a way to heal and express herself.

