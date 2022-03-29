Murder of Palm Springs resident at Cabazon outlet mall shocks friends and family

Palm Springs resident Michael Moser, 66, was been identified as the victim in last Thursday's deadly shooting at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet Stores in Cabazon.

Chris Gialanella, a group publisher for Modern Luxury Southern California, was a close business friend of Moser. He told News Channel 3 Moser was a staple in the luxury world in both Beverly Hills, South Coast Plaza, NYC, and Hawaii. Moser was the vice president of Harry Winston, an American luxury jeweler.

Gialanella said, "[Moser] was a dear friend and his sudden death has shaken most of us up in the industry."

Michael Moser is pictured far left

Moser also leaves behind his husband, Michael Rudder.

Riverside County Sheriff's received a call on Thursday, March 24 just before 7 p.m. that someone had been shot at the outlets.

Deputies on scene located Moser and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but Moser died on scene

Officials haven't said if they have any suspects or a motive for the murder.

The investigation of the murder is still ongoing.