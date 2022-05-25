School districts review security plans, local police promises ‘close patrols’ in wake of mass shootings

The Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs police departments will be conducting close patrols of its city's schools until the end of the school year, they said on a social media post. This is coming in the wake of the tragic mass shooting that took the lives of nineteen students and two teachers in a Texas community.

Dr. Mike Swize, Superintendent at Palm Springs Unified School District, said in the wake of several mass shootings, the security teams at the PSUSD would be giving greater scrutiny to emergency plans.

The safety of our students and staff has been and always will be our top priority. School safety and

preparedness is always a topic of discussion and attention; however, in light of these recent

incidents, I am meeting with our Executive Director of Security and Disaster Preparedness to review

all of our procedures to ensure that our District and schools are well prepared for any situation.

Mike Swize, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools

Meanwhile, in a letter sent out to parents Wednesday evening, the Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Luis Valentino wrote the district is working with local law enforcement to provide police presence around its schools.

News Channel 3 has reached out to officials at the Desert Sands Unified School District to learn more about responses to the community's concerns.

In Beaumont, two separate incidents caught the attention of local police. An elementary student brought a pellet gun to school. "fficers spoke to the student and parents and determined there had been no threat to students or staff on the campus. The pellet gun was confiscated from the student and any disciplinary action will be handled by school administrators." officials said in a statement.

There was also a rumor of a school shooting set for the last day of classes at one of the local Beaumont schools. "An investigation was completed, and a Student Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) Protocol was conducted at the student’s home, " officials reported. "It was determined the report was unfounded."

Beaumont Police have a request for parents. "Please also take this opportunity to have a conversation with your children about the importance of being vigilant and reporting something of concern to appropriate staff and law enforcement. “If you see something, say something”, together we can work to ensure the safety of both our students and community."

The National Association of School Psychologists released an article regarding talking to children about violence for Parents and Teachers.

These tips will help you create awareness of the student's emotions and give you ways to reassure their safety and their ability to cope. The recommendations include:

Reassure children they are safe

Make time to talk

Be developmentally appropriate

Review safety procedures

Observe emotional state

Maintain a normal routine

To read the full letter sent to the Palm Springs Unified School District community, see below.