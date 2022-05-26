California Republican leaders call for gas tax relief

Five Republican state lawmakers pushed for gas tax relief for Californians on Wednesday.

This initiative was led by Assemblyman James Gallagher, and also includes Assemblymembers Kevin Kiley, Laurie Davies, Kelly Seyarto, and Steven Choi.

The group called for the gas tax relief as gas prices soar in California.

Right now AAA's website shows California's gas average to be at $6.07.

Riverside County's average is $5.97.

The next expected increase in the gas tax is supposed to go into effect on July 1.

Gallagher told reporters on Wednesday, "We are on day 77 of the governor promising to provide gas tax relief to Californians. It still hasn't happened."

This group is pushing for a vote on Assembly Bill 2457 which is described to be a bipartisan effort that suspends the gas tax.

Recently, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed giving registered car owners $400 checks. Those with two cars would get two checks. This still needed to undergo final approval.