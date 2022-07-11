Local Links: I Heart Mac and Cheese tries to make impact on local community

There's a new restaurant in Palm Springs serving up mac and cheese favorites, while also making an impact on its local community.

It's the first made-to-order macaroni and cheese restaurant in the Coachella Valley. The items on the menu vary from vegan, gluten-free, and regular options. You can make your meal how you like.

Just by heading to the end of the counter, you choose your specific pasta, cheeses, and toppings which are then placed in the oven and served up two minutes later.

While the restaurant works to fill your stomach, it's also working to make a difference in the lives of the people it hires.

“We also have a very diverse staff," said Blu Bryan, the owner. "From transgender, second chance offenders right out of the prison systems. We have seniors, we have people on disability, and we have people with severe disabilities from the Desert Arcs Program. So we hire everyone.”

The restaurant said it even partnered with Martha's Village to help make an impact feeding the homeless community.

“I did not just build I Heart Mac and Cheese to be about a business and make a lot of money," explained Bryan. "I built this business in order to give back to our community. There’s so much good I can do from the money this place makes.”

If you want to help I Heart Mac and Cheese continue making a difference visit them at 190 S Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

It is open from 10 am to midnight Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it is open from 10 am to 2:30 am.

