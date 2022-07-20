College of the desert working to restore student self-service platform

College of the Desert has restored their phone systems and website after a "computer network disruption" that prevented students and faculty from accessing their emails, phone lines and school servers since July 5.

In their July 19 press release, College of the Desert said their internal and IT team have been working on restoring services since the start of the disruption. Internet service, including Wi-Fi, has been restored since July 14 and students are now able to register for classes.

College of the Desert anticipates that students Self-Service should be restored by the end of the week. Students should be able to register for classes, drop classes and access their records from their personal devices. Until then, the school is directing students with urgent needs to enlist the help of a staff member.

News Channel 3 has been tracking updates on this disruption since early July. Jennifer Franco confirmed that the FBI was involved in the investigation, but school officials would not confirm if a malicious attack was behind the disruption. You can read more here.

A federal investigation about the cause of the disruption and whether student and faculty information has been comprised is still underway.

