Palm Springs Public Library presents LGBTQ book festival this weekend

For the first time, the Palm Springs Public Library is presenting the "Pride on the Page Book Festival," featuring more than 40 LGBTQ authors and a free panel series.

The festival will be held Friday and Saturday at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs. The goal is to bring together writers and book lovers.

"It's a big deal, because we know as people who love palm springs, this is a cultural destination. Palm Springs Pride is a great event that's good for businesses, it's important to the LGBTQ community, but hitherto it's all about being on the streets. This is about being on the page," said David Perry, an author who will take part in the festival.

For more information including a list of events for the Pride on the Page Book Festival, visit https://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/library/pride-on-the-page-book-festival.