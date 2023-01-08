If you bought Keurig K-cup coffee pods, you may be able to claim cash court settlement

If you bought Keurig K-cup coffee pods within the past few years, you might be able to get some extra cash from a recent court settlement.

All claims must be filed by Monday, Jan. 9.

In 2016, Keurig announced they would start making pods that could be recycled. However, according to a Greenpeace report, only one recycling facility in the U.S. accepts K-cups.

The K-cups often can't be recycled because they're too small and left dirty.

ABC reports that in 2018 Kathleen Smith hired a lawyer to file a class action lawsuit against Keurig for falsely advertising their product. Adding that in February 2022, with no admission of wrongdoing, Keurig agreed to pay $10m to settle the case and update labeling on its packaging communicating that k-cups are

If you bought Keurig coffee pods labeled 'recyclable' between June 8, 2016, and August 8, 2022, consumers have until January 9, 2023, to submit claims to the website or by mail.

Depending upon valid proof of purchase, customers can receive between $5 to $36 for the claim.