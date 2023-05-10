Skip to Content
Updated today at 5:50 PM
RivCo DEA warns parents about emojis used in drug deals on social media

Drug Enforcement Administration

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning parents about drug trafficking on social media through the use of emojis.

The DEA says "drug traffickers have turned smartphones into a one-stop shop to market, sell, buy, and deliver deadly, fake prescription pills and other dangerous drugs. In just three steps, deadly drugs can be purchased and delivered to your home just like any other good or service."

DEA Riverside Office Assistant Special Agent, Amador Martinez, tells News Channel 3 that TikTok, WhatsApp and CashApp/Venmo are common social media apps where these emojis could be used.

The DEA says social media drug trafficking impacts all age groups, but adolescents and young adults are particularly susceptible given their high-rates of social media usage.

Tune in at 10pm and 11pm to learn which emojis are being used and how it could be the difference between life and death.

Samantha Lomibao

Samantha Lomibao

